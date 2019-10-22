MECO

Like to camp? Always fumbling for a flashlight during power failures? Putting together a go-bag because you're freaked out about hurricanes and wild fires? I've got you.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, TopMall via Amazon has the MECO solar and hand-crank emergency flashlight for just $5.85 with promo code E9VO7N4Z. It was already a pretty amazing deal at its regular price of $9.

Running off a rechargeable battery, the light draws power in two ways: its solar panel and its hand-crank. According to MECO, 6 minutes with the latter will yield a full hour of light. But if you leave it under the sun or even an artificial light source, it should draw enough power to stay charged until you need it.

Meanwhile, there's a built-in carabiner for easy clipping to a bag, backpack, belt loop or the like. And if all that isn't enough, how about the 4.4-star average from over 600 buyers? To me this is a no-brainer, everyone-should-have-one product -- especially at this price.

Note: Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale prices and/or availability.

