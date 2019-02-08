Bella

Today's deal isn't my usual cup of stew, but it's too good to pass up -- especially if you like stew.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Macy's has the Bella 13973 5-quart programmable slow-cooker for $25 shipped. A $15 mail-in rebate (PDF) drops your total price to just $10. It normally sells for $45.

A mail-in rebate? Man, haven't seen one of those in a while. And this one does indeed need to be mailed; there's no online option (though you can track the status that way, at least). The $15 comes back to you in the form of a prepaid Visa card. Although the turnaround time isn't specified on the rebate form, expect it to take anywhere from six to 10 weeks.

If you don't already own a slow-cooker, do yourself a favor. They're ridiculously easy to use -- just dump stuff in and let it cook -- and they're good for everything from soups and stews to bread and hot wings. Here's a Kindle ebook with 1,001 slow-cooker recipes for just 99 cents.

This model is noteworthy not just for its spiffy stainless-steel finish, but also because it's programmable: You can set a countdown timer anywhere from 20 minutes to 30 hours. Bella backs the unit with a two-year warranty.

Also noteworthy: Over 500 buyers collectively rated this 4.6 stars out of 5. And it's a good bet many of those were based on a higher price.

Your thoughts? Are you willing to deal with rebate hassles in order to score a killer crock-pot deal?

Bonus deal: If one smart outlet is good, four must be better, right? That's the idea behind the Incipio CommandKit, which might otherwise be mistaken for a traditional four-outlet power strip.

Incipio

It debuted at CES 2017 with a rather steep $100 price tag. Today, however, and for a limited time, Daily Steals (via Facebook) has the Incipio CommandKit Power Strip for just $9.99 shipped.

Just to be clear, this isn't a surge protector, and it doesn't appear that Incipio added Alexa support, as originally announced at CES. Instead, the CommandKit supports Apple HomeKit (and, by proxy, Siri), though you can also use the CommandKit app to set up automation for the outlets.

That app also lets you monitor energy consumption, which is kind of cool. Just take note that this now-discontinued product doesn't even exist on Incipio's site, and reviews for the app aren't great. (As for the power strip itself, I haven't found a single review to speak of.) But if your home is already doing the Apple/Siri-automation thing, this is an awfully cheap way to add some smart outlets.

Bonus deal No. 2: Game time! If you like Metroidvania-style games -- tricky action-platformers that combine elements of Metroid and Castlevania -- you'll love this: For a limited time, the Epic Store is offering Axiom Verge (for Windows) for free. Regular price: $13.99.

This retro indie platformer debuted in 2015 to mostly glowing reviews. To get it, you'll need an Epic account and the Epic client on your desktop.

