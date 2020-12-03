This sleek Calphalon hybrid air fryer and convection oven is $80 off, today only

Calphalon

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

I've made no secret about my affinity for the hybrid air fryer oven in a veritable sea of options. The somewhat bulbous R2-D2-looking air fryers are great if you've already got a small convection toaster oven you love. If you don't, they are somewhat limited in what they can do. Not so with a hybrid like this , which is currently marked down $80 to just -- today only. For context, we checked Amazon where the same oven is and has never dipped below $175. In short: This is, by all accounts, a very good deal on a highly versatile and well-rated countertop air fryer oven.

Quickly circling back to why I think a hybrid is the way to go: I bought one recently and I use it far more frequently than I thought I would. The air fry function makes trays of extremely crispy french fries or frozen snacks with little or no oil. I also use it in place of my big oven habitually to broil fish, bake garlic bread, finish mac and cheese or reheat leftovers. You'd be surprised how much you can fit in these and they take almost no time to preheat. This sleek-looking hybrid oven from Calphalon will air fry, bake, toast, roast, broil, warm and defrost. It's big enough to fit a full 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread and there's also a crumb tray for easy cleanup.

Best Buy will ship the Calphalon air fryer oven for free. You can also pick it up at your local brick-and-mortar location.