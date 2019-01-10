This savvy smart mirror shows off at CES 2019

Chris Monroe/CNET

We've seen smart mirrors around CES 2019, but the Savvy Mirror from Electric Mirror takes the cake for size and pricing.

Savvy Mirror is essentially a giant Android device on top of a mirror. The dual vanity model I checked out has a screen above each sink. From there, you can add apps from the Google Play store, including your preferred voice assistant for information and assistance.

When the display isn't on, the mirror looks like a standard bathroom mirror. Integrated LEDs around the frame illuminate your face for grooming and cosmetic application.

The 22-inch smart display can be controlled via touch (but beware of fingerprints on your mirror), and the mirror includes a far-field microphone, HDMI input, integrated speakers and screen casting for sharing video between your devices. A motion sensor detects when you enter the room.

The mirror ranges from $2,000 to upward of $6,000 depending on the size and configuration you select.

