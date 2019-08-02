This Samsung patent envisions a display that rolls up like a scroll

Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung may be looking to create a media device that rolls up like a scroll, according to a patent published Friday by Patently Apple. If the design becomes a reality, it could possibly take the form of a mobile TV, the report suggests.

Images from the patent show a cylindrical object from which a flexible display can be pulled and then retract into.

Patently Apple suggests Samsung's display division creates designs like the scrollable display, then hands them off to the electronics team to decide what the products will ultimately be, such as a tablet, smartphone or mobile TV.

Last year, LG unveiled an OLED TV that rolls into a compact tube like a poster. The company said it would start selling the TV sometime this year.

The patent for Samsung's device was reportedly filed in 2017.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here's the patent report for the scrollable device, via Patently Apple: