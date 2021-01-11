This robot vacuum uses smarts to scrub floors too

Parler app goes offline Follow CES 2021 with CNET LG Rollable phone at CES Samsung robots at CES LG OLED TVs at CES Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus Elon Musk: Use Signal app

The new Roborock S7 vacuums and mops where it should and not where it shouldn't.

 Roborock
This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

The new Roborock S7 robot vacuum, unveiled today at CES 2021, vacuums floors and carpets and mops hard surfaces in one go. Other robots from brands like Ecovacs have similar abilities, but the Roborock sets itself apart with a clever design.

Specifically, the S7 uses a retractable sonic mopping element. According to Roborock, this lets the S7 scrub hard flooring at an intense pace (1,650 to 3,000 times per minute). When the robot detects carpeting it will avoid it. 

The S7 will also retract its mop element when mopping is finished so that clean floors aren't soiled through contact with mop-laden grime during its return to its charging station.

You can also use your phone to control the S7 thanks to Roborock's app, available on Android and iOS. The vacuum is compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri. Expect the Roborock S7 to cost $649 when it hits Amazon on March 24. 

