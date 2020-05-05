This retro-styled Veho Bluetooth speaker is $65, the cheapest price in a year

Veho

Raise your hand if there's a room in your house without some sort of audio system. Want to get some music in there? You can do it the expensive way, but if you only need to stream music to that room occasionally, why not do it the cheap way with a wireless portable speaker? Case in point: Over at Daily Steals right now, you can get a when you apply discount code CNETVEHO at checkout. That's 48% off compared to what you'd have to spend for the exact same speaker at Amazon right now. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen on this speaker, but it's close, and this is the first time we've seen a significant price drop on this speaker in a year.

CNET hasn't reviewed the M7 but it has 4.3 stars at Amazon and has earned an Amazon's Choice rating. This 20-watt speaker has a strong retro vibe with a leather strap and understated gray housing. It's water-resistant with an IPX4 rating (which might not be all that important right now, but we'll get to leave the house eventually), and a 1,300-mAh battery for about 10 hours of playback or the ability to charge your mobile devices via a USB 3.0 connector.

What do you think? If you're looking for a wireless speaker, let me know what you think about the Veho.

Now playing: Watch this: JBL Boombox 2 vs. UE Hyperboom: Battle of the portable...