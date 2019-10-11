Happy Friday, cheeps! Here are a few quick for-a-limited-time things that should be on your radar today. (Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.)
- Epic Games is giving away copies of the sci-fi city-building sim Surviving Mars (Win/Mac). Regular price: $30.
- Need to get your electronics in order? This double-layer organizer is just $10.50 with promo code B89MVR7P.
- Affected by the PG&E power debacle, or concerned about similar events in the future? Keep the juice flowing with the Suaoki Power Station for $84.41 when you clip the on-page $15-off coupon and apply promo code K6YP6LKN.
- I can't understand the appeal, but some folks absolutely love old-school clicky keyboards. Plugable's top-rated 104-key mechanical USB keyboard is on sale for $49.95 when you clip the on-page $5-off coupon.
- Speaking of old-school, Worldwide Stereo has the Denon Integra DRX-2.1 7.2-channel network A/V receiver for $459 with promo code WWSALE. That's the lowest price anywhere by about $140.
On to business. I know you're probably sick of remote-control floating crocodile heads, but bear with me for one more.
For a limited time, and while supplies last, the GoolRC Flytec V002 RC Crocodile Head is $29.89 when you clip the on-page 5%-off coupon and apply promo code JB4VOKDO. I could tell you the regular price, but what would be the point? No one has ever shopped for this before.
Yes, this is officially the weirdest product I've ever written about. But, come on, tell me your kids wouldn't have a blast with this in the pool or, better yet, the lake, river or swamp. The possibilities for terrorizing swimmers, kayakers and the like are endless! I'm also thinking this might be a great way to scare the accursed Canada geese out of our neighborhood pond.
Anyway, this would also make a fantastic gag gift or white elephant -- and it's almost that time of year.
What more can I say? As a species, we have achieved remote-control floating crocodile head. I think we're done here.
Your thoughts?
