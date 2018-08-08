Microsoft

A quick update regarding yesterday's 6-deal roundup: The Tacklife rotary tool had promo-code problems (and limited inventory), but the vendor has promised to repeat the deal soon. If you missed out, stay tuned!

Surface Go? I say Surface no. I don't get Microsoft's new tablet at all. It's under-powered, too small to be of practical use and still sold without a keyboard.

But a solid deal on the Surface Pro? That's more like it. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Woot has the refurbished Surface Pro 3 with Type Cover and Surface Pen for $419.99 -- with free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Everyone else: $5.)

This is the Core i3 model with 4GB of RAM and a 64GB solid-state drive. You can get the Core i5 model with 128GB SSD for $530, and there are a couple other higher-end models as well.

But for our purposes, let's focus on the $420 option. It's a 12-inch tablet with a full-HD display and 1.75-pound travel weight (not including the keyboard).

Sure, you could get the entry-level Surface Go for $399, but what are you going to do with it without a keyboard? Probably very little, so plan on an extra $100 for that. (Want the Surface Pen, too? That'll be another $100, please.)

Here's the thing: a 10-inch screen and matching keyboard are not comfortable for work. If you're going to schlep a screen and keyboard, why shoehorn yourself into something cramped?

That's what makes this Surface Pro 3 a much smarter buy, in my humble opinion. It's bigger, faster and bundled with one must-have accessory and one nice-to-have accessory.

The catch, of course, is the warranty: 90 days. If you're willing to gamble on that, I'd strongly recommend this over a new Surface Go.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: If you're shopping for something, anything, today, see if it's available from Ebay. Because today only (starting at 8 a.m. PT and ending at 10 p.m. PT), you can get 15 percent off nearly any Ebay purchase with promo code PRONTO15.

There are a few conditions, of course. That code is good for a maximum savings of $100, and it can't be used for things like gift cards and warranties.

But if you're looking for, say, a back-to-school laptop, an Apple Watch or some other pricey item, a 15-percent savings is well worth pursuing. Let me know what deal(s) you score!

Giveaway! Are you the outdoorsy type? The Casio WSD-F20 Pro Trek is the smartwatch for you, especially if you can walk away with one for free. Three lucky winners will do exactly that in CNET's Casio Pro Trek giveaway! You've got until Aug. 11 to get your entry (or entries) in, so click on over and try your luck!

