This refurbished Kindle Touch is perfect for the beach and on sale for $26

This is an update of a deal from just last week: More advanced model, more or less the same price, a decent amount of inventory available.

Step into the Wayback Machine with me, won't you? The original Amazon Kindle debuted in 2007. It was a chunky, ugly thing with a keyboard (!) and $399 price tag. Suffice it to say, it evolved -- and very nicely.

Indeed, there have been many models, though I'd say the device really started hitting its stride once it abandoned those keyboards.

How convenient, then, that for a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the manufacturer-refurbished Amazon Kindle Touch 6-inch e-reader for $25.99 when you apply promo code CHPSTKINDLE2.

This 2011 Kindle was the first to offer a touchscreen interface, a definite improvement over using a clunky control pad for navigating menus and, horrors, an onscreen keyboard. That said, some readers may miss having physical buttons for turning pages.

The screen isn't backlit, either, so it may not be the ideal bedside companion (unless, you know, you have a lamp).

But for the beach? The pool? Pretty much any outdoor environment (and most indoor ones)? The matte e-ink screen is just as great now as it's ever been, and with 4GB of onscreen storage, the Touch can hold a whopping 3,000 books. Read CNET's Kindle Touch review if you want to know more.

This is a "with Special Offers" model, so expect to see ads when the Kindle switches into standby mode. Big deal; I've never minded that one bit. Rather, I greatly prefer reading books on a Kindle to reading them on my phone, if only because the latter hits me with constant distractions. On a Kindle, it's just me and the book. (A great summer read I just devoured: Recursion, by Blake Crouch.)

Given that the best deal right now on a new Kindle is $90, I'm liking this at $26.

