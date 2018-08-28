Acer

Chromebooks are the utility players of the laptop world. Nothing flashy. Just solid, reliable machines that do their job quickly and efficiently. And on occasion, they can be had for a song.

For example, for a limited time and while supplies last, Yugster has the refurbished Acer Chromebook C720 for $99.99 shipped. Best price I've seen elsewhere is $129.

The key specs include an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage and an 11.6-inch screen. It also has a webcam and microphone, Bluetooth 4.0, modern Wi-Fi and even an SD card slot. There's no manufacturer warranty, but Yugster backs it for a full 90 days.

I love a machine like this for around the house or for a student. Chromebooks are largely impervious to viruses and spyware -- though not phishing! They boot and shut down quickly. Like I said: utility players.

Of course, they're intrinsically tied to the Google ecosystem, so if you need to run Windows software, look elsewhere. And take note that it can be a hassle to get a Chromebook connected to a printer. Still, $100 for a capable laptop? Yes, please!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!