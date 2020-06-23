Oryto

Mobile chargers, a.k.a. power banks, come in all shapes and sizes. But not many can actually recharge themselves by harnessing the power of the sun. This one can, and it's pretty awesome in other ways, too -- starting with the price. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Oreato has the when you clip the on-page 7%-off coupon and then apply promo code LLLNRZRJ at checkout. Regular price: $44.69.

This thing doesn't really have a name, so I'm going to call it Frank. Frank can charge up to four devices simultaneously: one via Qi wireless, one via USB-C and two via Type-A USB. It can recharge via Micro-USB or USB-C, or you can just leave it in the sun. Because there's a solar panel on the backside.

Oh, and don't worry if it gets caught in the rain, because it's also water-resistant. Meanwhile, there's an 18-LED flashlight built in, one that can even be set to flash an SOS message.

I bought a Frank the last time it was on sale (for a slightly higher price than this). It's a tank. It's the only charger I bother packing anymore when I go a park, beach, campground or the like. In an ideal world, it would come with an AC adapter for indoor charging -- but that's a lot to ask given the price. Speaking of which, I've seen a lot of power banks that cost more and do less.

Frank for the win, y'all.

Save $80 on this Ninja Foodi countertop all-in-one oven

Ninja

The Ninja Foodi oven sees a lot of action in my house. We use it to air-fry potatoes and other veggies, reheat pizza, even toast the occasional bagel. Sometimes it pulls regular old extra-oven duty, because it can do traditional baking as well.

The SP101 model sells new for $200; I've rarely seen it priced less. However, today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the refurbished .

What's the difference between the SP100 and SP101? The latter adds two options not found here: dehydrate and "keep warm." Assuming those don't matter to you, and you don't mind a 90-day warranty, you'll save yourself $80.

I really like this thing, especially the roomy 13x13-inch grill and sheet pans. But I found the instructions to be somewhat incomplete, so you may have to do a little independent research and/or experimentation. Totally worth it, though.

