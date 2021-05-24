This popular Acer convertible Chromebook is on sale for $199 (save $100)

Acer

If you're shopping for a budget Chromebook, you probably know what to expect: a fairly low-resolution display, not much storage, so-so battery life. All that's OK if the intended user is, say, a middle-school student who just needs to work on assignments in Google Classroom.

But if that Chromebook can also double as an Android tablet? For the same price as a standard Chromebook? Now we're talking. And that's exactly the case here: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the . That's $100 off the regular price.

The Spin 311 has "basic Chromebook" written all over it, from its MediaTek processor to its 32GB of storage to its thick-bezeled display. The key difference, though, is the hinge that allows that touchscreen display to wrap a full 360 degrees. So in addition to tent and presentation modes, you can switch to full-on tablet mode -- complete with Android apps.

There's also a USB-C port for charging and whatnot, and a Type-A USB port for legacy devices. Acer opted for Wi-Fi 5 here instead of Wi-Fi 6, but I doubt that will be a factor for most users.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but nearly 200 buyers had overwhelmingly positive things to say in their 4.5-star-average reviews.

If you're going to buy a budget Chromebook, I say get one that's a budget tablet as well.

Your thoughts?

