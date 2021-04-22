This Pikachu printer is made for the new Pokemon Snap on Nintendo Switch

Fujifilm

When Nintendo made a Pokemon wildlife photography simulator in 1999, it installed photo print locations all over the US and Japan so players could create keepsakes of their favorite shots. For New Pokemon Snap on Nintendo Switch, it's taking a different approach: Fujifilm's Instax Mini Link smartphone printer, a smartphone app and a silicone Pikachu case.

Fujifilm launched this handheld smartphone photo printer back in 2020, but the Nintendo partnership is all new. In addition to releasing a new Switch-themed red and blue color option, Fujifilm is releasing a new Instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch app that makes it easy to transfer photos from the game console to your smartphone. From there, they can be cropped and edited in the app to fit the Instax Mini's instant photo format and sent to the printer.

It's absolutely perfect for Pokemon Snap, but the Nintendo Switch integration isn't exclusive to the photography game. The app's interface can be dressed up in New Pokemon Snap, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario themes -- and even comes with Nintendo themed frames that can be applied to any photo in your phone's camera roll.

Fujifilm

Fujifilm

If you're the kind of gamer who will absolutely need to print that four-star Squirtle photo, you'll be able to pick up the Instax Mini Link in a bundle with a special Pikachu Silicone Case for $119.95 in May 2021. The regular, red and blue special edition launches in April for $99.95. Or, you could just buy the regular Mini Link right now -- but where's the fun in that?