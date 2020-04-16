ProForm

Here's the thing about a Peloton bike, Echelon bike or the like: You have to buy not only the very pricey hardware, but also the fitness-class membership. A Peloton, for example, costs a hefty $2,245, and then you're on the hook for $39 monthly. Echelon offers bikes for less (including ), but the accompanying class plan runs $40 a month.

Ah, but what if you could pay that same rate and get a bike effectively for free? You can: For a limited time, the -- iFit membership included.

Read more: The best at-home fitness equipment for 2020

OK, so this is basically a 0%-interest financing plan, one that totals out to $1,403 after three years. But there's no up-front cost -- even shipping is free -- and when you're done, you own the bike. Yes, you'll have to continue paying $39 per month if you still want iFit classes, though there are discounts available if you prepay for a year or more.

I haven't tried the Studio Pro myself, but it resembles the very good NordicTrack S15i I reviewed in my roundup of Peloton alternatives that cost less. No surprise there: Parent company Icon Health & Fitness owns both NordicTrack and ProForm, as well as iFit, among other brands.

Read more: How to build your own smart bike on the cheap

The bike features a silent flywheel, height-adjustable seat and handlebars, digital resistance settings, 3-pound hand weights and a 10-inch touchscreen that can turn 180 degrees in either direction -- helpful for any off-bike classes you want to take.

Speaking of classes, iFit serves up a wide variety of on-demand ones -- not just biking, but also HIIT, strength training, yoga and so on. Two things I particularly like: The virtual rides (in which you follow your instructor on gorgeous real-world trails) and the "live" resistance control, meaning the instructor changes your bike's resistance settings during your class or ride.

Obviously at-home fitness is more important than ever right now. If you've considered an indoor bike (or elliptical, see below) but balked at the high price of the equipment, here's your chance to get that equipment at a very low monthly cost -- provided you're willing to pay it for three years.

Your thoughts?

Update: Shortly after publishing this, I learned that ProForm also offers their ($0 down, $39 per month for 36 months). This is actually my preferred form of indoor exercise, though I haven't been able to find any reviews of the machine itself.

Originally published last month. Updated to reflect new information. Removed expired bonus deals.

Now playing: Watch this: Peloton Bike makes spinning at home much smoother

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.