This PC-on-a-stick for $120 might be all your student needs for remote learning

Terryza

Looking for a remote-learning setup for a student? You're probably thinking "laptop," but there's another option: A PC on a stick. Yep, you can run Windows from a dongle that's barely larger than a flash drive. Simply plug it into just about any monitor, TV or even projector. You'll need a couple accessories, but let's start with the guts: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Xingxin-store has the . That's after clipping the on-page $20-off coupon.

The stick plugs into an HDMI port and runs Windows 10 Pro. It features an Intel Z8350 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and support for dual-band Wi-Fi. For expansion it offers a pair of USB ports and a microSD card slot.

That's not a ton of horsepower, but it should be sufficient for basic computing, as well as things like watching videos. (Students doing more advanced coursework are likely to need something more robust.)

At a minimum, you'll need a mouse and keyboard to go with it. Here's a pretty slick and a , but those are just two options out of zillions. Want something more lap-friendly? Consider this , currently on sale for $24.99. It's not Bluetooth, though, so you'll have to sacrifice one of the stick's USB ports to its receiver dongle.

Finally, you'll probably want a webcam as well (because Zoom meetings). Here's a well-reviewed , just one option of many.

I haven't yet had the chance to test-drive the W5 Pro, but it's on my to-do list. If you've used one of these PC sticks before, hit the comments and let your fellow cheapskates know what to expect.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new price and availability. Removed expired bonus deal.

