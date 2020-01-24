This no-touch digital thermometer is only $19.97

iHealth

Still using one of those old under-the-tongue mercury thermometers? The Stone Age called and they want that thing back. Because it's 2020 and we have Star Trek-level science at our disposal!

To wit: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can once again get the iHealth Infrared No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $19.97 when you clip the on-page 10%-off coupon and then apply promo code 0NOGERMS at checkout.

This thing looks all kinds of amazing. Just point it at a forehead (no need to actually touch it) and push a button. In about a second you get a reading on its large LED display.

The gizmo runs on a pair of AAA batteries, which are included. It has a 4.3-star average rating from over 280 buyers, and although Fakespot finds some of those ratings questionable, ReviewMeta says they're nearly all legit. I think if you have youngsters around, this -- or something like it -- is kind of a must-have.

