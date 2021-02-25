This nifty wireless charging power bank is only $28 for a limited time

Amazon

10000mAh portable chargers are a dime a dozen these days, but only a handful feature wireless charging capabilities along with a kickstand. That docklike setup comes in handy when you're using your phone for video binge watching or gaming with a controller. Typically such wireless charging power banks are fairly pricey, but is selling for $28 through Feb. 28 -- or $12 off its list price of $40. You have to click the 30% instant coupon on Amazon to get the discount.

It supports up to 10W wireless charging and up to 18W fast-charging with a cable via the USB-C PD 3.0 output port. All Qi-compatible devices, including iPhones and Android devices with wireless charging are supported. The battery has enough capacity to charge an iPhone 12 Pro about 2.5 times.