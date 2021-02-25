Paramount Plus T-Mobile's $50 unlimited home internet Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead trailer Marvel's Loki release date Control Spot robot online Third stimulus check rules
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

This nifty wireless charging power bank is only $28 for a limited time

Aukey's wireless 10000mAh portable charger with foldable stand is normally $40. But for a limited time it's 30% off.

aukey-wireless-10000mah-portable-charger-with-foldable-stand.png

This Aukey power bank offers both wired and wireless charging.

 Amazon

10000mAh portable chargers are a dime a dozen these days, but only a handful feature wireless charging capabilities along with a kickstand. That docklike setup comes in handy when you're using your phone for video binge watching or gaming with a controller. Typically such wireless charging power banks are fairly pricey, but Aukey's wireless 10000mAh portable charger with foldable stand is selling for $28 through Feb. 28 -- or $12 off its list price of $40. You have to click the 30% instant coupon on Amazon to get the discount. 

See it at Amazon

It supports up to 10W wireless charging and up to 18W fast-charging with a cable via the USB-C PD 3.0 output port. All Qi-compatible devices, including iPhones and Android devices with wireless charging are supported. The battery has enough capacity to charge an iPhone 12 Pro about 2.5 times. 