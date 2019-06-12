This new laptop accessory is freaking brilliant and on sale for just $17

Moft

I love things that solve problems, then get the heck out of the way. The problem: Working on a laptop forces you to hunch over, which can lead to neck and shoulder pain. That's because the screen isn't positioned up near eye level where it belongs.

The solve: The Moft, an adhesive laptop stand that folds completely flat when not in use -- meaning it's there when you need it and virtually invisible when you don't. Genius!

It sells for $25 at Amazon, but for a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the Moft laptop stand for just $17 with promo code CHEAPMOFT15. The catch? Delivery will take 1-2 weeks.

The 3mm-thick Moft is a breeze to apply: Just peel and stick. However, it's not recommended for laptops that have vents right near the hinge, as you want to stick it as close to the hinge as possible.

My Asus, alas, has narrow vents right near the hinge, so I stuck the Moft just below them. It works fine, but when I position the stand for the tallest of its two possible heights, the laptop tips unless I angle the screen just so.

The stand is designed for laptops up to 15.6 inches, and it can hold up to 18 pounds -- which makes me think you could use it with even larger models as well. But my aforementioned Asus is a 13.3-inch laptop, and the flattened stand covers a good portion of the underside -- so I wouldn't recommend it for anything smaller than, say, a 12-inch.

Some might argue that the benefit of raising your screen to a more comfortable viewing level is offset by having to angle your wrists up for typing. Perhaps, but I'm not convinced this is intended for full-time use. Rather, it's for those times when you venture away from your desk, which already has an ergonomic screen/keyboard setup.

That's me in a nutshell; I work mostly at my desk, but when I'm forced to take my laptop elsewhere, I hate having to hunch over it. The Moft solves that problem beautifully, while adding almost zero weight or thickness to my travel bag.

I'm not alone in my gushing admiration for this product; it has a 4.6-star review average from over 400 Amazon buyers (most, or perhaps all, of whom probably paid $25).

At $17, I can't recommend this thing highly enough.

Bonus deal: Return of the Lightning cable 4-pack for $8

A couple months back I shared a pretty sweet deal on MFi-certified Lightning cables. Good news: It's back.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, AHGEIIY has a four-pack of MFi-certified braided Lighting cables for $8.16 with promo code 2XPBTSL3. Regular price: $13.60. (Already pretty good, if you ask me.)

No, I'm not making up the name of that seller, though I do think sometimes these companies just flop their hands on the keyboard, and whatever comes out, that's their brand. AHGEIIY? Whatever. Just take note that if you see a different seller listed, it's probably because AHGEIIY's supply has run out -- and the next-in-line seller won't recognize the promo code.

Anyway, you get two 3.3-foot and two 6.6-foot cables. They're braided for durability and appear to be pretty narrow around the Lightning connector, meaning they should fit into most cases. Perhaps best of all, they're covered by a lifetime warranty -- but take that with a grain of salt, because it's anybody's guess how long AHGEIIY will be around.

