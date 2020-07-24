This miniature USB-powered desktop fan is $8

Gafild

There are only two things I keep plugged into the USB hub on my desk: a Cylon from Battlestar Galactica, complete with glowing eye and sound effect, and a small fan to beat the heat in the summer. One of them is useless; the other is blowing air on me even as I type this article during another sweltering LA afternoon. Want to get some artificial breeze of your own? Right now you can get this adorable . This is a new low price -- I told you about this fan earlier in the week when it required a code to reduce the price to $9.

I'll be honest -- there's nothing especially remarkable about this fan. Like a lot of similar USB accessories, it's very simple: There's a Micro-USB port in back and a knob in front. The knob smoothly varies the fan speed from creating a strong breeze blowing toward you to changing the airflow direction and pulling hot air away from you. You can also tilt the pitch of the fan blades up or down by about 20 percent by pivoting it on the base. The fan stands just shy of 7 inches high and is 5.5 inches wide. A removable front grille keeps fingers safe from the fast-spinning blades. That's the whole gadget.

The brand is Gafild, which is yet another one of those sort of made-up-looking company names you'll find all over Amazon. (Yes, I am aware that all company names are made up.) Gafild hasn't revolutionized the science of cooling off in summer, but for eight bucks it can help you feel better while you're stuck at your desk through the July and August heat.

This article was previously published. It has been updated with a new price.

