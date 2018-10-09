Eachine

Honey, I shrunk the Mavic! Actually, Eachine did the shrinking, and although the E58 quadcopter hardly matches the Mavic in terms of features, it sure does look similar -- right down to the folding arms.

As for the price, it's even more miniaturized: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Eachine E58 drone for $49.39 with promo code BIDK8DEY. Regular price: $76. (If you see this for less elsewhere, it's probably the version with the 0.3-megapixel camera. This one has a 2-megapixel camera.)

This is a fast and fun little flyer, with an excellent two-joystick remote and features such as altitude-hold, one-key takeoff and return and headless mode.

You can also put your phone in the mix for real-time streaming video and a few other nifty extras. That said, as with most lower-end drones, don't expect top-notch (or even stable) video quality. But if you like the cut of the DJI Mavic's jib, this is a nifty little clone for a fraction of the price.

