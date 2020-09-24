This might be the safest way to see a movie in a theater these days

Universal Pictures

Tired of watching movies at home during the coronavirus outbreak? The Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse theater chain has a novel solution. The chain is offering a program called Your Own Private Alamo, where moviegoers can book their own screenings of both new and classic films, essentially renting out the entire theater and inviting only people they trust.

Prices to rent out a screening room begin at $150, though Entertainment Weekly notes that there's another $150 minimum applied toward the group's food and drink, which are served by mask-wearing employees.

A representative for Alamo Drafthouse didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but Kristin Wheaton, senior director of venue experience for the chain, told Entertainment Weekly that over 700 groups of families and coworkers booked private showings at just a handful of theaters. An Alamo spokesperson told EW that the average rental group is 10 people, or $15 per ticket for admission, not including the food minimum, which would add another $15 per person for a group of 10. The rental program now includes theaters in 12 states.

"We're glad to be getting back to what we love to do – bringing you the best of film, food, and drink," a message on the theater chain's site reads. "This next phase will be different from what we're all used to. It won't always be ideal. But if we all continue to do our part, it won't be forever."