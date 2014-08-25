This might be the most dangerous selfie ever taken

Three friends in Hong Kong took extreme eating to new heights on Thursday. But instead of just trying to shove as many pieces of food into their mouths as possible, photographers Daniel Lau, Andrew Tso, and A.S. went bananas by consuming, well, actual bananas atop Hong Kong's fifth-tallest skyscraper.

Since they're photographers, Lau brought along a selfie stick to document what might be the most dangerous selfie ever taken. The camera was fitted with a wide-angle lens to capture footage of Hong Kong sure to make even the strongest of stomachs a bit queasy. We're not sure how they got there, but the crew sat atop the spire of The Centre skyscraper, which stands about 1,135 feet high. It all goes to show that to pull off crazy stunts, you probably need to be a little bananas.

Video screenshot by Anthony Domanico/CNET

(Via Sploid)