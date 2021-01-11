CES 2021 Day 1 Gorillas test positive for coronavirus Kohler's CES 2021 bathroom designs TCL rollable phone concept LG Rollable phone at CES Samsung robots at CES Parler app goes offline

This mask doubles as a bluetooth headset

Binatone's MaskFone is a $50 washable mask that bids goodbye to muffled mask mouth.

This story is part of CES, where our editors will bring you the latest news and the hottest gadgets of the entirely virtual CES 2021.

Like it or lump it, masks are going to be an everyday things for a long time. Tech and gadgets for the coronavirus era are popping up all over CES 2021, an all-digital version of the annual Consumer Electrionics Showcase, and that includes products aiming to reduce the friction surrounding mask wearing. 

One nifty example is Binatone's MaskFone. It's a $50 washable, N95 mask with a bluetooth headset inside, allowing you to speak to people on the phone without a mask-muffled voice. 

The earbuds are attached to a cable clip that hooks around your ears, and there are buttons for playing/pausing and volume control on the mask itself. The mask also has Siri and Amazon integration, so you can play music with voice controls. 

Binatone says the bluetooth headset will last for 12. So yes, that means you'll have to charge up your mask. 

