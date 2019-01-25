Vansky

You know me: I'm all about the phone mounts. Phones in cars are dangerous enough without you fumbling with one that's in your lap or cupholder; get that screen up near eye level, at least.

There are countless ways to do this, countless phone-mount styles and configurations. I've always liked magnetic ones, though positioning can be a challenge -- especially if you don't want to block a vent or you have a crowded dashboard.

The Vansky folks have come up with a design I haven't seen before, one that might prove a good fit for your car. And, of course, I've landed you a deal on it: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Vansky Magnetic Dashboard Car Mount is $14.99 with promo code HIHG8JX2. That's 25 percent off.

Most magnetic mounts I've seen lock you into a fixed position, but this one has an arm that can pivot outward as needed to adjust the angle of the screen and even give it some breathing room if the phone is over or near a vent.

What's more, there's a channel in that arm that lets the mount slide up or down. That simple height-adjustment option can really make a difference, depending on the design of your dash and where you end up placing the metal mounting plate on your phone's case. (If your phone supports wireless charging, you might need to position the plate near the lower end.)

In short, this mount gives you more positioning flexibility than most others I've seen -- most other magnetic ones, anyway. One important note, though: If your dashboard has any kind of texture on its surface (like leather or faux leather), the sticky suction cup probably won't stick well.

Again, this is just one option of many. If you've yet to find the ideal mount for one reason or another, it might be worth a look.

Bonus deal: Game time! You've heard me gush about Jackbox Games party games before; here's your chance to try five of them for free.

Jackbox Games

For a limited time, Epic Games is giving away the Jackbox Party Pack. It's normally $9 -- and in fact it would run you $25 on Steam.

There are no strings attached to this offer, though you do need an Epic account (free) and the Epic Games desktop software (also free).

The bundle includes Drawful, Fibbage XL, Lie Swatter, Spud and You Don't Know Jack 2015. For the Jackbox-uninitiated, each player participates via their phone or tablet, following onscreen prompts to draw something, answer something, vote on something or what have you.

My advice: Connect your laptop to your TV so everyone can gather in the living room. And once you've enjoyed all these games, pick up Quiplash (either alone or as part of a bundle). That one's my favorite.

