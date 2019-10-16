Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Tablet shoppers don't have a lot of options these days. There's the iPad, of course, and the premium price that goes with it. (The current entry-level model starts at $329.) And there's the Amazon Fire HD, which runs a reasonable $150 for the 10-inch model but forces you to use Amazon's custom OS. Out of the box, you don't get access to the Google Play app store -- and accessing it manually requires some hoop-jumping.

Good news: Lenovo has a pretty excellent deal on a stock-Android tablet: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus (black) is just $99.99 shipped. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The Tab serves up an interesting mix of specs. Its 2GHz Snapdragon processor and 2GB of RAM definitely put it in the "budget" category, meaning it's fine for the likes of Netflix streaming and web browsing, but probably not up to handling the latest and greatest games or intensive multitasking.

The screen, however, delivers a solid 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution, and it's flanked by front-facing, Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. There's a fingerprint sensor, a microSD expansion slot and support for 4G LTE connectivity. This last is a rarity in modern tablets; Apple charges a hefty premium for it. Unfortunately, Lenovo doesn't indicate carrier or even network compatibility.

There's no mention of battery life, either, though in CNET's review of the non-Plus version of this tablet, it ran for an impressive 11 hours. And in reviews I've seen elsewhere (of this exact model), excellent battery life was always highlighted.

If there's a significant issue here, it's Android itself: The Tab comes with Android 7.1, though you should be able to update it to Android 8.1, which is a couple years old now. So, yeah, this is an end-of-life tablet, as evidenced by its appearance in Lenovo's outlet store.

Still, I'd say it rivals, if not exceeds, the Fire HD 10, even when the latter goes on sale for the same price (which is often). Nice screen, great speakers, long-lasting battery, optional LTE, true Android... all for $100. That's hard to beat.

Your thoughts?

