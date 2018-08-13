This location-sharing app exposed 1.7 million passwords -- and some nudes

NurPhoto

Apps that allow you to share your location and activity can leave your data and personal information exposed, according to a recent finding by the Fraunhofer Institute for Secure Information Technology, which is based in Darmstadt, Germany.

As reported by Forbes, the study found that tracking apps made for families and couples to monitor their loved ones can easily be intercepted and allow hackers to spy on the phone user.

The report, entitled All Your Family Secrets Belong To Us: Worrisome Security Issues In Tracker Apps, took a look at 18 Android tracking apps that have been downloaded by millions of Google Play users. One of these is the Korean app Couple Vow, which allows couples to share their location, their call history and their text messages.

Researchers found that with a simple type of HTTP request method, hackers can read unencrypted data without any authentication. They were able to lift 1.7 million passwords from Couple Vow alone and pull out user images, which included a nude photo.

Tracking apps have also come under scrutiny for being exploited by abusers in domestic abuse cases, wherein the apps are installed on a phone surreptitiously by the phone owner's partner.

