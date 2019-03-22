This loaded Lenovo gaming laptop is on sale for $730 at Best Buy

Joshua Goldman/CNET

Portable, powerful and, now, perfectly priced. We've been fans of the Lenovo Legion Y530 since its debut in 2018. Now, Best Buy has a killer configuration on sale for $730 shipped. Lenovo currently sells an equivalent model for $935, including a $205 coupon. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The midrange Legion Y530 configuration we tested last year cost $940 at the time and featured an Intel Core i5 and Nvidia GeForce 1050 Ti. That was enough to deliver solid performance.

But the model now on sale at Best Buy has an even higher-end processor -- the eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H -- and the same GPU in addition to a 1TB hard drive. Solid components: check. Plus, the Y530's unique hinge design and port placement makes it a nice choice for use with an external monitor, keyboard and mouse.

As budget gaming laptops go, the Lenovo Legion Y530 offers one of the best mixes of performance and design you're going to find. This is a stellar deal.

The Lexus of Bluetooth speakers for $79

The Bose SoundLink Micro is probably the best sounding tiny wireless speaker currently available. If maximum bass combined with maximum portability appeals to you, this deal is worth a look.

Sarah Tew/CNET

A number of retailers are currently offering Bose's awesome pocket speaker for $79 -- that's $20 off the usual price, and $10 above its Black Friday low. We're seeing that price at Amazon, Walmart and Crutchfield.

The pocket-sized SoundLink Micro produces audio that's louder and richer than most other comparably sized wireless speakers. It's fully waterproof and has a built-in microphone for speakerphone calls, and comes with a strap for clipping it onto a bag or other objects. Sweet.

The Toyota of Bluetooth speakers for $30

If the Bose brand doesn't mean much to you, here's an alternative option that delivers high quality audio for half the price.

Cambridge Soundworks

The Oontz Angle Ultra is an impressive value at $30. It's the step-up model from the Oontz Angle 3 Plus -- a compact speaker that we appreciate for its loudness, clarity and strong bass performance. But, with this deal, the Ultra model costs $5 less and offers greater wattage, more controls, enhanced water resistance and the ability to pair with a second Ultra speaker. Oontz has a side-by-side comparison of the two models on its website.

Travelwey Home LED Digital Alarm Clock for $13.68 (save $6.32) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Simple and effective. This Travelwey clock usually costs $20 -- a little more than the average LED clock -- but it does all of its jobs competently. The big red numbers dominate the front and the snooze button is easy to find and smack when you want to shut up the alarm in the morning. All of the basics are accounted for. A simple indicator shows the alarm is armed. It has a backup battery. You can check the time with a button and press a separate one to turn off the alarm but leave it set for the same time the next day. And there's a separate nightlight feature if you don't want your room to be pitch black. See at Amazon Read our alarm clock buying guide

20 percent off Arris modems at Amazon Arris Most cable plans charge you an extra $10 or so per month to rent a modem. The models on sale here range from $79 to $138. At those prices, buying your own will pay for itself in just a few months. See at Amazon