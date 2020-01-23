This Lenovo 21.5-inch monitor is now just $67

Lenovo

Shopping for a new computer monitor? Depending upon what you're looking for, you can spend $80 at the low end all the way up to $1,000 or more. At the budget end of the spectrum, $80 will typically buy you a 1080p LED display that uses a TN (Twisted Nematic) panel. TN displays are cheap, but don't hold that against them, since they can look quite good and have the added advantage of having a fast response time that's good for gaming. Right now, Rakuten is offering a Lenovo D22-10 21.5-inch LED display for just $67. That's down from the list price of $89 and making this a great value even among lower-priced displays.

That's exactly the same price as you'll find on Lenovo's website right now, but if you buy from Rakuten, you also get 1,340 Rakuten points, which is worth $13.40. Of course, to take advantage of the deal, you'll need to create a free Rakuten account, if you don't already have one.

The LED-backlit LCD monitor has a TN panel and a native resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels. It comes on a tilt stand, though you can also mount the monitor on a wall. Lenovo also claims that it is Low Blue Light certified, for less eyestrain. It features VGA and HDMI ports as well as a headphone jack. Be aware, though, that this monitor ships without a connection cable, so you'll need to supply your own.

