This LED desk lamp with USB ports and wireless charging pad is now just $16

Amazon seller: Afrog

Price: $16 with promo code 7VU88888

Whether you have a home office, need a space for your kids to do homework or just have a general-purpose workspace for paying bills and such, no desk is complete without a lamp. We've told you about this cool model from Afrog before, and right now you can get it for the lowest price ever. Usually priced at $50, the last time we mentioned a deal on this lamp it was $20. Right now you can get the . To get the deal, clip the 10% coupon on the product page and apply promo code 7VU88888 at checkout.

This price probably won't last long -- I expect the coupon to expire first, though the promo code should work until April 12. If the coupon disappears from the product page, the promo code on its own will net you this lamp for $20, which is still a good deal. But if you want it for $16, I would act fast.

Not only do you get all the benefits of an LED bulb with this lamp -- including 5 adjustable color temperatures to suit your mood (from 2,700-6,000K) and 5 brightness levels, but the lamp has a night light mode and an automatic shutoff timer for 30 and 60 minutes.

Better still, Afrog put the lamp's base to good use. It incorporates a Qi charging pad for your phone and a pair of USB ports for wired charging. Meanwhile, the lamp arm can tilt and pivot every which way, meaning you can put the light exactly where you need it. Hard to beat at $20, to say nothing of $16.

