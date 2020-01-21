This large Crock-Pot is just $17.49 for today only

Crock-Pot

Having a reliable slow cooker is perhaps the closest thing to having a personal chef. Quickly drop in a roast or tenderloin before leaving the house in the morning, and arrive home to a mostly complete meal, ready to go with almost no work left to do. You can experience all that ease and convenience by snatching up a highly rated silver 5-quart Crock-Pot Cook & Carry slow cooker for half off, currently less than $18 at Best Buy as Deal of the Day.

Crock-Pot is the leading slow cooker brand -- so much so that its name has become interchangeable with the handy appliance. Perfect for impossibly tender meats, wings, chilis, soups and more. And with a certain football game just a few short weeks away, this might be a good time to arm yourself with one of the most useful kitchen appliances ever.

The 5-quart Crock-Pot has enough capacity for entertaining big groups, three easy heat settings and a tight-locking lid for easy transportation. It doesn't qualify for free shipping but order online and pick it up in-store for free anytime.