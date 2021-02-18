This large-capacity 10-quart air fryer is $50, less than half its regular price

Daily Steals

Air fryers are a modern miracle -- they make awesome wings, fries and mozzarella sticks, for starters, but they can make a ton of different foods quickly and easily. Of course, the name is pure marketing-speak. Nothing is getting fried; it's really just a specialized convection oven. Let's put semantics aside, though, and celebrate the fact that you can get the when you apply promo code CNETPXL at checkout.

This air fryer usually sells for $120 or more when new (it's selling for $120 at Amazon right now), but this is a manufacturer refurb. The best refurb price I could find is $55 on eBay, and so this deal beats that price by $5.

This PowerXL model is unique in that it's much roomier than average. Most air fryers average 6 quarts or less, but this one holds a massive 10 quarts. PowerXL makes good use of the space with oven-style shelving, so you can arrange different foods on two levels. You control the fryer via an LED touchscreen and it has a dozen presets for food settings like French fries, roast, baking, fish, chicken, rotisserie, pizza, dehydrator and more.

