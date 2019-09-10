This KFC Colonel Sanders Steam dating sim could actually be real

Enlarge Image KFC

You dated a dinosaur. You romanced a pigeon. Now it's time to pursue the Colonel. I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator has appeared on gaming site Steam as "coming soon."

It has a trailer video, stills and a premise that places you as a culinary school sudent trying to date your classmate Colonel Sanders. KFC's founder and mascot looks simultaneously old and young as a buff, androgynous, prematurely gray hipster who definitely would be willing to try KFC's new plant-based nuggets.

The game promise hours of play-through, secret recipes and "life-changing decisions" that will have "real consequences with real animated characters' feelings at stake."

Our biggest question: Really?! The game description answers this: "Officially created by KFC. No, really." I called the KFC media hotline and left a message just in case.

KFC isn't afraid to pull strange marketing stunts involving RoboCop, Cheetos or fried-chicken sunscreen, so the release of a Steam dating sim would be just another day in the brand's PR department.