Shelby Brown/CNET

CES 2020

It might seem impossible to forget your child in a car, but it happens more often than it should. Whether the parent jumps on a phone call or is just exhausted, children die in hot cars every summer. I met American Home Safety Products president and founder Richard Bond at the Showstoppers event at CES 2020, where he showed off the company's new Carseat Copilot Automatic Alert System.

Bond said the $45 kit comes with a car seat buckle attachment clip and two key chains, for homes with more than one vehicle. If the parent gets more than 10 feet away from the sensor in the car seat buckle clip, the sensor in the key chain begins to beep. When the seat buckle isn't fastened, the battery isn't losing charge. If the battery does need a charge though, the clip sensor's light flashes red every two seconds.

American Home Safety Products

Carseat Copilot doesn't require an app, Bluetooth or any other type of connection. When the fob and the clip have successfully paired, the clip's light flashes five times and the fob's light turns blue and the fob beeps twice. If it doesn't signal when you test it, it might need to charge longer. The product is designed for children who can't yet unbuckle their own car seat, according to the site's FAQ.

