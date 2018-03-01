This is still the best Apple TV 4K deal ever

In recent months AT&T-owned DirecTV Now has been running various deals that bundle in a streaming device if you sign up for its streaming video service. During the holidays you could get a "free" Apple TV 4K if you prepaid for 4 months of service -- or $140. But now the deal has been sweetened.

Instead prepaying for 4 months, you only have to prepay for 3 months to get a "free" Apple TV 4K while supplies last -- with free FedEx ground shipping. That equates to $105, a whopping $75 less than the Apple TV 4K's $180 price.

After three months, your account will automatically be billed at the $35-per-month base rate unless you cancel before the end of 90 days. You can cancel at any time and still get the full three months of service.

Enlarge Image DirecTV Now

The offer is limited to one Apple TV 4K per DirecTV Now account, two per household, and only to new subscribers. DirectTV Now says to allow 2-3 weeks for your Apple 4K TV to be delivered.

DirectTV Now also has a deal that includes a free Amazon Fire TV for prepaying for one month of service ($35), but the Apple TV 4K deal is the one people seem far more excited about. You can see all of AT&T's tech deals here.

The easy cancellation policy certainly has users on the Slickdeals website fired up.

"Holy cow! This was a no-brainer for me even though I already have an Apple TV 4K," wrote a user who goes by the handle irxproductions. "I've been looking for an excuse to try DirecTV Now and this is like getting an Apple TV 4K for $74 off and the service for free for three months!"

In fact the deal is even a little better than that because you'd normally have to pay tax on top of Apple TV 4K's list price of $179.

DirecTV Now did not immediately respond to a request for comment.