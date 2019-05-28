CNET también está disponible en español.

This is one beautiful mechanical keyboard

Want. Just look at it.

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Ambling about a sea of graphics cards, monitors and RGB headphones on the crowded Computex show floor in Taiwan, I was stopped in my tracks by this keyboard from Azio.

The Retro Compact Keyboard is a mechanical Bluetooth keyboard made with genuine leather and a copper brushed metal frame. It has a battery life of around nine months, Azio says, or one to two months if you keep its white backlights engaged. 

It comes in four colors: artisan (pictured above), gunmetal, posh and one that swaps leather with wood, called Elwood. I briefly field-tested it and, though it's certainly unusual, with particularly deep, squishy-feeling keys, it's something I could get used to. If you're opposed to mechanical keyboards, though, this one isn't for you. 

This keyboard costs $219, though you can get a similar, Retro Classic USB-connected keyboard for $189. Not cheap, but man, look at it.

Artisan from another angle.

 Daniel Van Boom/CNET
The posh variant. 

 Daniel Van Boom/CNET
Elwood. 

 Daniel Van Boom/CNET
Finally, gunmetal.

 Daniel Van Boom/CNET

As you can see in one of those photos, there's a mouse companion, priced at $99, for these keyboards. It's also made out of genuine leather, but there's no wooden Elwood edition. We don't have the technology yet.

