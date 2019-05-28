This is one beautiful mechanical keyboard

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Ambling about a sea of graphics cards, monitors and RGB headphones on Computex's crowded show floor in Taiwan, I was literally stopped in my tracks by this keyboard from Azio.

The Retro Compact Keyboard is a bluetooth, mechanical keyboard made with genuine leather and a copper brushed metal frame. It has a battery life of around 9 months, Azio says, or 1-2 months if you keep its white backlights engaged.

It comes in four colours: Artisan (pictured above), Gunmetal, Posh and one that swaps leather with wood, Elwood. I briefly field tested it and, though it's certainly an unusual laptop with particularly deep, squishy-feeling keys, it's something I could get used to. If you're opposed to mechanical keyboards, though, this one isn't for you.

This keyboard costs $219, though you can get a similar, Retro Classic USB-connected keyboard for $189. Not cheap, but man, look at it.

As you can see in one of those photos, there's a mouse companion for these keyboards, which costs $99. It's also made out of genuine leather, but there's no wooden Elwood edition. We don't have the technology yet.