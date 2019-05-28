Ambling about a sea of graphics cards, monitors and RGB headphones on Computex's crowded show floor in Taiwan, I was literally stopped in my tracks by this keyboard from Azio.
The Retro Compact Keyboard is a bluetooth, mechanical keyboard made with genuine leather and a copper brushed metal frame. It has a battery life of around 9 months, Azio says, or 1-2 months if you keep its white backlights engaged.
It comes in four colours: Artisan (pictured above), Gunmetal, Posh and one that swaps leather with wood, Elwood. I briefly field tested it and, though it's certainly an unusual laptop with particularly deep, squishy-feeling keys, it's something I could get used to. If you're opposed to mechanical keyboards, though, this one isn't for you.
This keyboard costs $219, though you can get a similar, Retro Classic USB-connected keyboard for $189. Not cheap, but man, look at it.
As you can see in one of those photos, there's a mouse companion for these keyboards, which costs $99. It's also made out of genuine leather, but there's no wooden Elwood edition. We don't have the technology yet.
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant joins the Nest family, adds a camera.
Discuss: This is one beautiful mechanical keyboard
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.