This iPhone case doubles as a stun gun

Angela Lang/CNET

A new phone case from Yellow Jacket also serves as a handy self-defense tool. The company on Tuesday launched the latest model of its stun gun case for iPhone X and XS, with a slimmer design and rounded edges.

The Generation V iPhone case comes in black, red, tan and teal. It can "fire multiple charges at six to seven times more than the defensive standard for non-lethal conductive energy weapons," according to the release, and doubles as phone charger.

Former versions of the case consisted of two separate parts. The newest model is one single piece and is therefore sleeker, making it easier to carry in your pocket or purse, the company says.