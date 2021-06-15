This indoor/outdoor projector screen is just $50 right now (save $40)

TaoTronics

Projectors are awesome. You can get a cheap one for fake-window duty, a or for backyard movie nights.

Whatever you end up with, a projection screen is pretty essential. Sure, you could use a light-colored wall, but that assumes you've got one that's in just the right spot and free of any artwork or the like. And walls are really hard to take out to the backyard.

Problem solved: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller AYF-Home has the . That's after clipping the $30-off coupon and then applying promo code YUV3RBQ3 at checkout. Last time I shared this deal, it was $5 more -- and it sold out quickly.

This free-standing screen supports both front and rear projection. It uses a framework of collapsible aluminum-alloy poles that don't require any tools to assemble or disassemble.

If you're headed outdoors, a combination of ropes, stakes and water bags promises to keep the screen upright. To me this sounds like a much better option than an inflatable screen, which relies on a noisy blower that requires electricity.

So, yeah, on paper, this looks like a superb product at a killer price. But let's take a moment to discuss the overwhelmingly positive user reviews: According to ReviewMeta, roughly two-thirds of those are "potentially unnatural," meaning they could be fake. But the legitimate ones left behind work out to a commendable 4.6-star average.

Obviously I don't wish to reward companies that might be engaging in shady review practices, but I also know from experience that ratings rarely tell the whole story. Just because there are some questionable ones doesn't mean it's a bad product. And I've tried a lot of TaoTronics gear over the years; for the most part it's been top-notch.

Your thoughts?

This article was published previously and has been updated with new information.

