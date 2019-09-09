This high-powered smart blender is nearly half off right now

Best Buy

Is it time for a blender upgrade? It might be one of the better kitchen decisions you make. A good, consistent, high-powered blender will have you looking for excuses to use it like making your own healthy salad dressings, quick soups and pancake batters along with the obvious smoothies and cocktails.

Ninja's line of blenders is one of the most popular and consistently reviewed consumer blenders on the market, but most of the high-end models, like this 72-ounce Ninja Smartscreen, will run you around $100. Right now Best Buy has that very model on deep discount for less than $70 -- a markdown of $60.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Best Buy Its smart touchscreen makes using this NInja blender a breeze. Toggle easily between manual and Ninja's Auto-IQ program with handy settings for puree, smoothies and frozen drinks. A 1,000-watt motor means you're getting fast and consistent blending power. Note this version comes with the 72-ounce container only. Attachments that turn the Ninja into a food processor or personal blender system with ready-to-drink container cups can be bought separately.

Now playing: Watch this: Five things to think about when buying a blender