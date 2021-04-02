This handheld portable color printer is on sale for $79 (save $191) and I must have it

Colop

Until today I didn't know the Colop E-Mark Create portable color printer existed. And despite the bizarre name, it's sitting in my cart. Because it will be mine. [Whispers] It will be mine.

Maybe my enthusiasm for this thing is irrational, but it starts with this: Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the , plus $5 for shipping. Current price at Amazon: $279 (minus $18 via coupon). I've yet to see this elsewhere for a price anywhere near this low.

The E-Mark Create has been likened to a "digital rubber stamp." It lets you print -- in full color, no less -- on a wide variety of surfaces, meaning the possibilities are fairly endless.

You could use it to create custom tags, labels, date/time stamps, branding marks, return addresses, bar codes and so on. For anyone who does any kind of crafting or runs a small business, I think it would be a killer asset.

The printer is battery-powered and pairs with an Android or iOS app. From what I've read, that app can be quirky. What's more, (though they're good for up to 5,000 impressions, according to Colop). It's an HP-powered print system, but I've yet to find any third-party cartridges that promise to work with this.

Honestly, I have no pressing need for one of these; I just think it looks really cool (watch the video) and will be really fun to have on hand. But CNET hasn't reviewed it, so do a bit of homework by visiting the Colop E-Mark Create page.

Your thoughts?

Amazon Prime subscribers: Get eight PC games, free

Amazon

Got Prime? Get games. Every month, serves up new freebies -- mostly game "loot" like new pilot helmets for Star Wars Squadrons, but also actual PC games. No strings attached, all you have to do is claim them.

This month, there are eight games to claim; just click below and then scroll down to the bottom of the page.

The selection here is impressive, a little something for everyone. There's The Escapists, for example, which reminds me of this Community episode and would cost you $18 if purchased from Steam. And I'm eyeballing Aces of the Luftwaffe, which resembles many a glorious 80s arcade shooter.

The one requirement (in addition to a Prime subscription) is Amazon's desktop client software.

