Sarah Tew/CNET

Just shy of perfect. That's how I'd describe the Brother HL-L2395DW, a compact monochrome laser printer that also scans and copies. It normally sells for $169.99, but for a limited time, Staples has the Brother HL-L2395DW for $84.99 when you apply promo code 38134. (To do that, view your cart and click "Apply coupons" before heading to checkout.) That's one of the best deals I can recall on this model, which is currently $100 at Amazon.

Read more: The best printers for 2020

This is a decidedly modern printer, with a touchscreen interface, an auto-duplexer (for double-sided printing) and support for mobile devices and cloud printing. It can also scan directly to cloud services such as Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive. That's a huge convenience, though my excitement is mitigated by the printer's sole imperfection: It lacks an automatic document feeder (ADF).

That means you can't automatically scan (or copy) a stack of pages. You have to lay them on the flatbed one at a time. I'm sure that's a deal-breaker for some, but if you're mostly just looking for fast monochrome printing and occasional copies, this is a gem of a deal.

Everything else you need to know can be found in Dan Ackerman's effusive Brother HL-L2395DW review. One extra note: Replacement toner cartridges are cheap, especially if you go the OEM route. (Look for TN-730 or TN-760 compatibility.) Here's one for just $16, for example.

Your thoughts?

Note: Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new sale prices or availability.

Now playing: Watch this: A pair of affordable laser printers that won't drive...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!