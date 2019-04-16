This GoPro-alternative 4K sport camera can be yours for $39

Dbpower

Your phone can probably shoot great video, but you wouldn't use it while mountain-biking. Or snorkeling. Or cliff-jumping. That's what sport cameras are for.

Before you spend hundreds on a GoPro, however, consider one of the many affordable alternatives. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, NY Direct US (via Amazon) has the Dbpower EX7000 4K sport camera for $38.99 with promo code PFZJXPEZ. There are three different camera models available on this page; make sure the EX7000 is selected, otherwise the code won't work.

This camera ticks many of the important boxes: Touchscreen, Wi-Fi, wrist remote, waterproof housing, companion app and so on. It can capture up to 4K resolution at 25 frames per second, but it also does lower resolutions at up to 60 fps.

How does the image quality compare to that of a GoPro? I mean, let's be honest: Not even close. But is it good enough, especially considering the price? I checked out a few EX7000 footage samples on YouTube; some looked quite good, others pretty meh.

If you decide to pull the trigger, you'll need a Class 10 microSD card to store your video. Here's a Kingston 64GB card for a mere $8.65.

