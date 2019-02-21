This giant bee was just rediscovered in the wild after missing for 38 years

Clay Bolt

The world's largest bee has resurfaced after 38 years.

In January, conservationists found Wallace's Giant Bee, or the Megachile pluto, on a group of Indonesian Islands known as the North Moluccas, according to the Global Wildlife Conservation, Thursday.

The Global Wildlife Conservation is a nonproft that's been searching for "lost" species, or species that might not actually be extinct, but haven't been seen in a decade or more.

"It was absolutely breathtaking to see this 'flying bulldog' of an insect that we weren't sure existed anymore," said Clay Bolt, the photographer who took the rediscovered bee's first photos in a statement.

The report describes the bee as being about the size of an adult thumb with a wingspan of about 2.5 inches. The means it's 4 times larger than the European Honeybee.