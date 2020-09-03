A new generation is trying to destigmatize mental health and therapy

Now playing: Watch this: Navigating mental health in the age of COVID-19

Young people starting school or looking for their first jobs are struggling as they navigate social media, societal unrest and a historic pandemic. So how are they coping and maintaining their mental health?

Some of them are trying to destigmatize mental health and therapy. Lily Cornell Silver is one of those voices.

"We don't know anybody who isn't currently struggling with their mental health," Silver says.

Silver lost her father, rock legend Chris Cornell, to suicide in 2017. With supportive family and friends and ongoing therapy, she has grown into an outspoken advocate for mental health. And at age 20, she has decided to tackle the issue head-on.

With the help of her family and a small production team, Silver has developed an online show called Mind Wide Open. The weekly show, which appears on Instagram's IGTV app, allows Silver to share ideas and conversations while shining a light on the issues of mental health, therapy and self care. IGTV's younger demographic was exactly who she wanted to reach.

"In our generation and in our society right now, younger people are facing such a different relationship with mental health issues because there is so much more over-stimulation and so much more information and a different form of chaos than there may have been earlier in history," Silver says.

