This free Chrome extension can 'Simplify' your Gmail

The old saying is, if you want something done right, do it yourself. Michael Legget, a former design lead for Google who now works for Nori, put that into practice when it came to Gmail's interface.
During an interview with Fast Company, Legget said scrolling through his inbox was "like Lucky Charms got spewed all over the screen." To solve the problem, Legget created Simplify Gmail, a free Chrome extension meant to, well, simplify Gmail.
Here are a few tweaks you'll see in Simplify:
Left and right sidebars are hidden behind menu buttons
Minimized search bar
Compose in the bottom right, similar to mobile interface
Calendar, Keep, Tasks condensed in the bottom right
Gmail logo in the top left gone
Google wasn't immediately available for comment.
