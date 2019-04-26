CNET también está disponible en español.

This free Chrome extension can 'Simplify' your Gmail

The changes aren't big, but it makes your inbox look a bit more like mobile Gmail.

Gmail's former design lead thinks his Chrome extension will make Gmail easier to use. 

The old saying is, if you want something done right, do it yourself. Michael Legget, a former design lead for Google who now works for Nori, put that into practice when it came to Gmail's interface.

During an interview with Fast Company, Legget said scrolling through his inbox was "like Lucky Charms got spewed all over the screen." To solve the problem, Legget created Simplify Gmail, a  free Chrome extension meant to, well, simplify Gmail. 

Here are a few tweaks you'll see in Simplify:

  • Left and right sidebars are hidden behind menu buttons

  • Minimized search bar

  • Compose in the bottom right, similar to mobile interface  

  • Calendar, Keep, Tasks condensed in the bottom right

  • Gmail logo in the top left gone

Google wasn't immediately available for comment. 

