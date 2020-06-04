This extra-large digital kitchen scale is on sale for just $15

Homever

With so many of us now doing more cooking and baking at home, it's important to have the right tools. One of them: a good kitchen scale. (Who knew it was so critical to get those flour measurements exactly right?) Amazon is home to about a zillion of them in the $20-$30 range, but a lot of them are pretty small -- meaning you might not have the space you need to weigh your stuff.

Here's a bigger one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Bolan Tech has the with promo code ZRSXA8QY. Regular price: $28.

This is a digital scale that can quickly toggle between five measuring units: grams, kilograms, milliliters, fluid ounces and pounds/ounces. Maximum weight supported: 15 kilograms, or about 33 pounds. (Pro tip: You could use this as a postal scale as well.) It has a backlit display and runs on a pair of AAA batteries.

As noted above, it's larger than most, measuring 9 by 6.3 inches. That's great if you frequently work with larger bowls and containers.

The scale scored a 4.7-star average rating from over 800 buyers. Homever backs it with a two-year warranty. At $15, what's not to like?

