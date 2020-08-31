This dual dashcam has never been cheaper at $120

Vantrue

Despite the pandemic, it's clear most of us are still spending a lot of time on the road, if the traffic around LA is any indication. So this seems as good of a time as any to remind you that a dashcam is a handy tool for recording everything going on in front of your vehicle, whether it's an erratic driver or a meteor shower raining fireballs from the sky. This morning I've got the skinny on a pair of dashcams -- a dual-camera model that's awesome for ride-sharing drivers that can record the action both outside and inside the car, and a diminutive mini dashcam that is so small you'll barely know it's affixed to your windshield.

Vantrue Right now you can get the Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam for $120 with discount code 8YNZVG96 at checkout. If you're a ride-hailing driver, this dashcam is custom-made for you, with both forward- and rear-facing cameras. They can both record video simultaneously. Both are full HD and employ IR LEDs for enhanced night recording. The N2 also includes loop recording, collision detection and optional hard-wired motion detection.

Vantrue Right now -- while supplies last -- the Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam is $52 when you apply promo code KNQT7HDB at checkout. Typically it's priced at $80, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. Even for a dashcam, this model is tiny. It measures just 2.5 by 1.5 by 0.9 inches and is designed to suction-cup to your windshield. Feature-wise, it has full 1,920x1,080-pixel HD resolution, night-vision capabilities, time-lapse recording and loop recording.

