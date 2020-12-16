This dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router delivers gigabit Ethernet from each node, now 32% off

Meshforce

Mesh Wi-Fi networks exist to solve a Wi-Fi problem so common that virtually everyone has experienced it: dead zones. A single Wi-Fi router faces an uphill battle to squirt wireless signals into every nook and cranny of your house, but a mesh router uses multiple satellite stations to extend coverage everywhere. Right now you can solve your Wi-Fi troubles with a . That's 32% off the usual price of $179. To get this deal, you need to claim the coupon on the product page and use promo code MQC4CLM6 at checkout.

Even though Meshforce sounds like an elite division of G.I. Joe trained in special anti-Cobra tactics, the company has a number of high-performance, moderately priced routers. The M3S is an update to the older M3 I've written about before; instead of one main unit and a pair of plug-in satellites, this package contains three full-size M3 nodes that work together as a mesh. That means all three nodes support gigabit speeds.

The M3S can connect to up to 60 devices with speeds up to 867 megabits per second on the 5GHz band and 300Mbps on 2.4GHz. It also has features such as a guest network and parental controls, easily managed from the mobile app.

First published earlier this year. Updated to reflect a new deal.

