This double-shot espresso maker for $68 should arrive by Christmas

Mr. Coffee

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Willing to roll the dice on a Christmas gift? Amazon has this in stock and promises delivery in time for Christmas -- but can't control for shipping delays, which are definitely an issue right now. I have a workaround of sorts for that, so read on.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the when you clip the on-page 15%-off coupon. This is sold by Amazon proper; if you see a different seller listed or there's no coupon, it likely means it's sold out.

If this is a gift for a person you're going to see, consider grabbing a bag of espresso at your local coffee shop or grocery. That way you have something you can wrap and give, along with maybe a photo of the coffee-maker to come. That's the workaround in case it doesn't actually arrive in time.

The Mr. Coffee machine employs a 15-bar pump, meaning it has a decent amount of pressure to produce tasty espresso shots. You can then turn those into lattes or cappuccinos if you like; a built-in frothing arm will steam your milk. (A milk-frothing pitcher is highly recommend by yours truly but not included; consider grabbing something like this , one of the cheapest I've found.)

I haven't tried this model myself, and CNET hasn't reviewed it. But around 2,200 buyers collectively rated it 4.2 stars out of 5, so it should be a decent addition to any coffee-lover's brew kit.

Give the gift of a personally curated case of wine for $75 (save $80)

Winc

Speaking of last-minute gifts, here's another one in the same price range -- and with the same "coming soon" workaround. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get with promo code CHEAP20. Regular price: $155.

Winc, which ranks as CNET's favorite wine subscription for most people, provides curated recommendations based on the subscriber's preferences.

This deal appears to be a one-off case of 12 bottles. It's not clear whether there's a subscription component as well, though I'm certain that could be canceled if there is.

Obviously delivery will take a few weeks at least, after the selections are made, but you could buy the recipient a "starter" bottle of wine to go with the gift voucher. Or a bottle opener. You get the idea.

Just be sure to note the terms and conditions, as a handful of states aren't eligible for this.

